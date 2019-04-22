Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police said three men were injured in a shooting Monday night.
Officers were called to the area of West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive around 7 p.m. Monday on a report of shots fired and a large fight in the parking lot. Police said they learned that all three male victims were self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, police do not have a suspect description.
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigation Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.