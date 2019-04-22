SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office has requested for two murder charges to be added on top of the eight counts of child abuse that Aaron Weddles and Princess Canez-Walker already face.
The couple and their five kids disappeared in January of last year and were later found. But to this day, Setina and her twin brother Ren are still missing. The two counts of murder allege Weddles and Canez Walker are liable for the death of their two children. The DA said neither of the children’s’ bodies has been found.
Despite the ability to charge the defendants with the deaths of these children, the Stockton Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office are still requesting that anyone with information concerning the deaths of these children contact investigators with either agency.
RELATED: Parents Of Stockton Twins Seen Smiling, Laughing In Court As Search Continues
The couple’s next hearing has been set for May 7.
According to the DA, the proceedings against Canez-Walker had originally been suspended to determine her competence to stand trial. On February 26, 2019, after doctors’ reports were submitted, the court found Canez-Walker to be competent to stand trial and proceedings were reinstated.