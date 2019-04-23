SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Health officials say they’ve confirmed two cases of the measles in Sacramento County recently.
According to a release from Sacramento County Public Health on Tuesday, the two cases of the measles are from one family with a recent history of traveling abroad.
Officials say there was minimal exposure to the public. Everyone believed to have been exposed to the infected people have been notified.
Local health officials have dealt with several possible measles exposure cases in recent months. Back in March, the UC Davis Medical Center sent out a notification that 200 people may have been exposed to measles in the Emergency Department.
Placer County officials also confirmed three cases of the measles in their jurisdiction recently. People who may have been exposed at the Auburn Racquet and Fitness Club were notified.
Health officials say the best protection against measles is getting the measles vaccine.