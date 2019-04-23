Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A slew of hard rock bands will be headlining the three-day 2019 Aftershock festival at Discovery Park.
The lineup for this year’s edition of the festival was announced on Tuesday.
Slipknot and Staind will be headlining on Friday, with Blink-182 and Rob Zombie getting top billing on Saturday. Tool and Korn will close out the festival on Sunday.
Many other bands will also be part of the festival each day, including Dropkick Murphys, Halestorm, Marilyn Manson, Stone Temple Pilots, Bad Religion, Chevelle and Gojira.
The festival takes place Oct. 11-13. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 12 p.m.