SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A South Sacramento intersection was shut down Tuesday following a serious accident involving a vehicle and bicyclist.
The crash happened on Elder Creek Road near Stockton Boulevard around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The impact of the crash was so severe the bicycle became embedded in the windshield of the car.
Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash and then seeing the victim lying in the street unconscious. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story.