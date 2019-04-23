Filed Under:bicyclist hit, South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A South Sacramento intersection was shut down Tuesday following a serious accident involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

The crash happened on Elder Creek Road near Stockton Boulevard around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The impact of the crash was so severe the bicycle became embedded in the windshield of the car.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash and then seeing the victim lying in the street unconscious. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. 

