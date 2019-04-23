EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — An El Dorado Hills man is behind bars after allegedly impersonating an ICE agent and committing an armed robbery, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they were called about an armed robbery at a construction site in El Dorado Hills Monday where the victim reported that a similar incident had happened the week before.
The suspect, Patrick Mullany, reportedly identified himself as an ICE agent, handcuffed the workers and took money to “pay for court fees” from the victims, who were under a threat of being deported.
After issuing a search warrant for Mullany’s residence and vehicle, deputies reportedly found two replica firearms, two sets of handcuffs, and a large amount of cash.
Mullany was arrested and taken to the county jail for robbery, false imprisonment, and impersonating a police officer.