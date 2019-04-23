  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Natalie Corona


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California may rename part of Interstate 5 in Colusa County after slain Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

Assembly Resolution 66 passed the Transportation Committee unanimously on Monday. If approved and signed by Governor Newsom, the stretch from Greenbay Road to Salt Creek Drive would be known as the Officer Natalie Corona Memorial Highway.

Officer Corona was shot and killed in January while she investigated a car crash. Her murderer ambushed her and then killed himself in a nearby home.

The 22-year-old rookie grew up in Arbuckle, Colusa County and graduated from Pierce High School in 2014. She earned an associate’s degree from Yuba College and graduated from the Sacramento Training Academy last summer. She was sworn in as a Davis Police Officer on August 2, 2018 and had just completed her field training at Christmas.

Corona’s father is a retired Sheriff’s Deputy in Colusa County, and now serves as the District 1 Supervisor. Her mom is a long-time teacher. She is also survived by three sisters.

