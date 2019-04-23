Comments
DIXON (CBS13) — The parents of the two teens electrocuted in a Dixon canal earlier this month are now suing the Solano Irrigation District.
DIXON (CBS13) — The parents of the two teens electrocuted in a Dixon canal earlier this month are now suing the Solano Irrigation District.
The wrongful death complaints were filed Tuesday against the Solano Irrigation District, which owns and operates the canal.
READ ALSO: Community Mourns Dixon 17-Year-Olds Who Were Electrocuted Trying To Save A Dog
The 17-year-olds, Jacob Hourmouzus and Jacob Schneider, were trying to rescue a dog that fell into the canal when they were electrocuted as they reached up to grab the bridge to pull themselves up.
The claim alleges that the bridge and canal are dangerous and that the bridge was electrically energized as a result of faulty equipment.