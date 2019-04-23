STOCKTON (CBS13) – Thousands of people are without power in Stockton Tuesday morning as a fire burns at a pallet yard in the city.
The incident is happening on West Scotts Avenue, which is right near the northbound Interstate 5 and eastbound Highway 4 connector.
The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The Stockton Fire Department says it’s not yet known what sparked this blaze.
PG&E officials say power was de-energized in the area for safety. More than 15,600 customers are without power, according to the PG&E outage map.
One firefighter reported a back injury in the battle.
As of 7 a.m., firefighters reported that, aside from a few hot spots, the flames were mostly under control.
It’s the second major fire to happen in Stockton in less than 24 hours. Monday afternoon, firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a recycling plant a few miles away.
Firefighters say conditions are fortunately not as windy right now as it was on Monday.