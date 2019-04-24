Filed Under:Deforest Buckner


SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman DeForest Buckner’s rookie contract.

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 01: DeForest Buckner #99 of the San Francisco 49ers sacks Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Buckner will make about $12.5 million in 2020 under the option picked up on Wednesday. It will be guaranteed on the first day of the 2020 league year.

Buckner was selected seventh overall in 2016 out of Oregon. He’s coming off his best season with a career-high 12 sacks, 67 tackles, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He had the most sacks for a 49ers player since Aldon Smith had 19 ½ in 2012.

Buckner has 215 tackles, 21 sacks, eight passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 47 games over three years.

