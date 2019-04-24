



— Wednesday marks one year to the day the suspected Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist was finally arrested after a decades-long search.

Prosecutors believe Joseph DeAngelo is responsible for 13 murders and more than 50 rapes, assaults and burglaries. Neighbors near his Citrus Heights home are still dealing with what happened that day and the investigation afterward.

On April 24, 2018, the neighborhood was lined with police, FBI agents, and dozens of people following the case of the East Area Rapist. Now prosecutors prepare for the biggest trial in state history, and it comes with a hefty price tag.

Ask most people in Sacramento County, they know where they were when they heard, the suspected East Area Rapist was arrested. Neighbors say even one year later, people from all over still come to see the house where the arrest happened.

READ ALSO: Golden State Killer Case: One Year Since Joseph DeAngelo’s Arrest

“Now it’s on the map that’s for sure,” said Drew Johnson who lives down the street.

He says after that day, the quiet neighborhood was turned upside down.

“They were active in the house for a couple weeks that’s for sure. That’s the main thing that stands out to me. I remember walking out and it smelled up and down the street for the whole day – it was really weird. It smelled like new cars.”

READ MORE ABOUT THE EAST AREA RAPIST

Now he says neighbors just want closure, as they look toward the biggest trial in California history. Assemblyman Jim Cooper says it’s sheer coincidence his bill, AB 141, hit the house floor on this day. The bill calls for the state to take responsibility for some of the financial burden from the counties involved in this trial.

“On sheer magnitude alone, involving one suspect, this is the case and it’s a case for the ages,” Cooper said.

More than 200 witnesses are expected to be called when that trial starts in Sacramento, which is years away. The bill would have the state reimburse the affected counties for the money they spend on this trial.