  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California vaccine bill, Vaccines


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of opponents of mandatory vaccines are in Sacramento to oppose a California proposal to give state public health officials instead of local doctors the power to decide which children can skip their shots before attending school.

They plan to pack the first legislative hearing on a bill that proponents say would stem bogus exemptions granted in many cases by doctors who are paid to excuse students from vaccinations.

Opponents say the measure removes parental rights.

Critics are unlikely to derail the bill, since Sacramento pediatrician Richard Pan is chairman of the health committee considering his legislation Wednesday.

Supporters say unvaccinated students are helping to spread measles outbreaks in California and elsewhere.

Opponents also plan a rally to denounce what they term the “measles frenzy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s