



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wednesday marks one year since the suspect in the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist case was arrested.

Prosecutors say Joseph DeAngelo is the man accused in the spree of 13 killings and dozens of rapes that spanned six California counties in the 1970s and 80s.

Back on April 24, 2018, prosecutors arrested DeAngelo in connection to the case. The one-time police officer had been living in Citrus Heights.

The following are some of the major events in the case since DeAngelo’s arrest:

—Catching the suspected East Area Rapist came down to diligent detective work through the use of DNA samples submitted to genealogical websites. Police collected decades-old DNA from one of the killer’s dozens of victims and submitted the sample to private genealogy websites.

—Joseph DeAngelo makes his first appearance in court in a wheelchair. He did not enter a plea.

—District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, whose office has been at the center of the Golden State Killer case, uses DeAngelo’s arrest as a selling point for her reelection.

—Many of the crimes DeAngelo is suspected of committing may not be prosecuted, as the statute of limitations has expired.

—More than 170 pages, many heavily redacted, on DeAngelo’s arrest were made public.

—DeAngelo’s estranged spouse releases statement on the case. She eventually filed for divorce.

—Taxpayers will be picking up DeAngelo’s defense costs as public defendants will serve as his attorneys.

—Prosecutors say they will be seeking the death penalty against DeAngelo if he is convicted.