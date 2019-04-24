SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Public Health said Wednesday that a third person has a confirmed case of measles.
RELATED: 2 Measles Cases Confirmed In Sacramento County
This comes a day after officials announced there were two confirmed cases in Sacramento County family. A third family member was diagnosed Wednesday. The family recently traveled internationally, according to officials.
READ ALSO: How Do The MMR Vaccine Side Effects Compare To Measles Side Effects?
Health officials said there has been minimal exposure to the public, and all potentially exposed individuals have been notified.
Last month, Placer County Health officials reported three cases came from the same family in Placer County who reportedly got infected when visiting a relative in Butte County.
Also, at the beginning of April, UC Davis Medical Center confirmed that 200 people may have been exposed to measles in the Emergency Department on March 17. No cases of measles have been reported from that possible exposure.