  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earth Day, Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The League to Save Lake Tahoe say its 5th annual Earth Day cleanup at Lake Tahoe netted more than 700 pounds (300 kilograms) of trash.

More than 60 volunteers gathered the litter for three hours on Monday along the south shore of the mountain lake.

League strategy officer Jesse Patterson says the 770 pounds (349 kilograms) of trash included more than 6,000 cigarette butts.

Patterson says cleanup days help protect the environment but a better solution is for everyone to pack out their trash and dispose of it properly.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s