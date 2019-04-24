DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) – An 18-year-old Placerville resident was killed in a crash in El Dorado County on Tuesday night.
The incident happened a little after 7:30 p.m. California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division says the young man, identified as Logan Michael Lyman, was speeding on Missouri Flat Road.
Officers say, for an unknown reason, Lyman didn’t stop at the red light at Golden Center Drive. Lyman’s vehicle crossed into the opposite direction and crashed into a Porsche and a Subaru.
Lyman was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The drivers of the other two cars were not seriously hurt.
CHP is still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Placerville CHP says it’s the 14th fatal crash and 16th traffic death they’ve investigated this year.