Comments
(credit: Turlock Police)
TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for grand theft.
Police released pictures of the suspect, taken when he entered Walmart on Geer Road and reportedly stole multiple items.
The suspect has a large tattoo of a cross on the left side of his neck, and a palm tree tattoo on his left forearm.
He was wearing a reflective jacket at the time of the alleged theft.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1(866) 60-CRIME(27463) or (209) 521-4636.