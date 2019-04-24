Filed Under:grand theft, Turlock News, Turlock Police
(credit: Turlock Police)

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for grand theft.

(credit: Turlock Police)

Police released pictures of the suspect, taken when he entered Walmart on Geer Road and reportedly stole multiple items.

The suspect has a large tattoo of a cross on the left side of his neck, and a palm tree tattoo on his left forearm.

He was wearing a reflective jacket at the time of the alleged theft.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1(866) 60-CRIME(27463) or (209) 521-4636.

