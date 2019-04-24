  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department, unlawful sex with a minor


SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old Tuesday who allegedly had an unlawful relationship with a child.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s office received a call of a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a vehicle with an adult male at French Camp Elementary, a school she no longer attended. Deputies said an employee recognized the child as a past student but not the driver. The employee contacted the mother of the child, who called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and detectives located the child safe and unharmed. Their investigation revealed the child and man were in an “unlawful” relationship.

Hector Abel Martin-Matias was arrested and booked on multiple charges including lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years of age, continuous sexual abuse of a child and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

