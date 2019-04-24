



— A 14-year-old girl is back home recovering from her injuries after she was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened just after midnight, Wednesday morning, on the 4200 block of Bastille Court in Weston Ranch. The girl’s mother said she was too scared to identify herself until the suspects are caught, but describe how she and her family are doing following the incident.

“I don’t feel safe here anymore with my kids,” the woman said. “I like the neighborhood because of the houses, but it’s a little too rough for me.”

The woman said she moved her family to the neighborhood three years ago from the Bay Area. She said she doesn’t know why anyone would seek violence against her family. She spoke about the moments after she realized her daughter was hit by gunfire.

“I’m not going to lie. The first thing I thought of was ‘oh, my god. She’s dead,’” she said.

The mother said her daughter was grazed by one of the bullets while she was asleep in her bed. She said it happened just hours after the family finished hosting a birthday party at their house and had a few guests spending the night.

Stockton Police are investigating the incident.

“Right now, our investigators are trying to piece together the events that led up to the shooting and exactly why that house was targeted,” said Stockton Police Spokesperson Joe Silva.

Surveillance video captured at least two suspects pulling up in a newer, light-colored, four-door sedan. In the video, several flashes of light were visible as the passenger fired several rounds into the home from passenger-side window.

“When you have a vehicle pulling into the court like you can see in the video and open fire on a house, you don’t know what’s going to happen next and we’re fortunate no one else got injured,” said Silva.

Silva said the family is fortunate no one was else was struck by the gunfire since they had additional guests staying overnight along with their four children ranging in age from 10 to 18-years-old. Outside the home, at least 15 bullet holes damaged the garage door and front of the house.

“That area is going to be getting some special attention from the Stockton Police Department,” said Silva.

The special attention, he said, would include neighborhood canvassing and increased patrols in hopes of identifying the suspects and holding them accountable for injuring the 14-year-old girl.

“When you see a brazen shooting like this, you always worry about a retaliatory shooting. That’s what we want to prevent,” said Silva.

In the meantime, the family is counting their blessings the girl is okay.

“She’s doing good. She’s home and I just appreciate everyone’s support and prayers,” said the girl’s mother.

A law enforcement officer told the family he spotted a grey car parked at the corner hours before the shooting. Police are now looking into whether that car was involved in the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, call Stockton Police or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for an award for information leading to an arrest.