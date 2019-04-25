Comments
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A homeowner came out to their car recently and found their car door had been opened.
When they checked their security camera, they found it wasn’t a person who opened the door, but a bear that had been wandering through the neighborhood.
On the video, you can see the bear easily open the door and walk away, presumably scared off by the car’s interior lights.