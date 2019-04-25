Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some Sacramento firefighters rescued a kitten Thursday, but it wasn’t stuck in a tree.
The kitten was found stuck in an engine compartment of a Ford Fusion, that had just traveled from Salinas to the Arden Fair Mall.
Luckily, the firefighters in Engine 19 responded and got “Clutch” out safely. One of the firefighters said he is planning to adopt the kitten.