By Steve Large

OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —  Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg unveiled a new plan to bring more visitors to the historic district and waterfront in Old Sacramento Thursday.

Steinberg announced a waterfront plan with floating terraces, a festival lawn, and an iconic water fountain. He said $45 million will be allocated for the project with money coming from hotel taxes.

Swipe through the pictures for a preview of the new waterfront. 

The Sacramento City Council will vote on the proposal next Tuesday.

