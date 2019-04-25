OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A 31-year-old Olivehurst woman was arrested Wednesday following a four-month Coroner’s investigation into the suspicious death of her child in December 2018.
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Department arrested Eleana M. Carbajal in connection to the death of her son, who would have turned two in February. Deputies said the toddler was pronounced dead at Rideout Hospital just after 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 24.
Officials say the toddler was brought to the hospital unresponsive by Carbajal. She reportedly said her child had drowned in the bathtub earlier in the morning and that she had an attempted CPR for several hours, before eventually driving the boy to the hospital.
Medical professionals noted the child had multiple injuries and appeared malnourished. Officials said autopsy and toxicology results determined the toddler’s cause of death to be hypoxia due to acute aspiration pneumonia with other significant conditions of malnutrition and methamphetamine exposure.
Carbajal was booked in the Yuba County Jail for murder and child cruelty with a bail of $1 million.