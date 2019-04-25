SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings and the NBA will be jointly investigating the allegations of sexual assault against coach Luke Walton.
Thursday, the Kings announced they had hired two attorneys to lead their investigation: Sue Ann Van Dermyden and Jennifer Doughty. The NBA’s team will be led by Elizabeth Maringer.
“The Kings and the NBA take these allegations very seriously and will collaborate to conduct a complete and thorough investigation,” the Kings wrote in a statement.
Former sports reporter Kelli Tennant accuses Walton of sexually assaulting her in a Santa Monica hotel room. The alleged incident happened while Walton was an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.
Tennant spoke out on Tuesday, explaining her decision to come forward now.
“When someone assaults you and you think you’re going to be raped, coming forward is a scary thing, and I have spent years now, dealing with this, trying to forget about it, hoping that I could push it to the side and bury it, and hoping that time would heal,” Tennant said.
Wednesday, Walton’s lawyer released a statement in response to Tennant.
“We will not try this case in the media or pay them a dime,” wrote Mark D. Baute, Esq.