SAN RAFAEL (CBS13) – A police officer is being credited with rescuing a Modesto teen from human trafficking in San Rafael.
San Rafael police say Corporal Lilah Gavlick was patrolling the 700 block of E. Francisco Boulevard on April 19 when, around 2:30 a.m., she spotted a car driving through the parking lot of a motel without a front license plate.
Cpl. Gavlick pulled over the car as it drove towards the Interstate 580 on-ramp.
Four people were inside the car, three men and one girl. The girl was passed out and was wearing a short dress with no shoes on.
Eventually, the girl woke up and said she was a 17-year-old from Modesto. Cpl. Gavlick, being an expert in human trafficking cases, started to become concerned that the girl was a victim.
After talking with the driver of the car, 19-year-old Jayvon Gunn, Cpl. Gavlick said she developed probable cause to arrest him for human trafficking and pimping.
Gunn was booked into Marin County Jail. The girl was interviewed and was reunited with her family.
The other two people in the car were also interviewed but are not facing any charges at this time, police say.