Filed Under:goats, Lincoln News, sheep

LINCOLN (CBS13) – A whole flock of sheep made themselves right at home in a Lincoln family’s backyard.

Scott Russo says the sheep were grazing on the field behind his house, working as natural lawn mowers.

His two young daughters apparently wanted to get a closer look, so they opened up the back gate – but then in came the whole flock, along with some goats.

It took Russo’s wife jumping up and down on a trampoline, making a lot of noise, to get the flock to leave.

The family says they don’t know how long it will take for the backyard to stop smelling like a barnyard.

