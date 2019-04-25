Comments
LINCOLN (CBS13) – A whole flock of sheep made themselves right at home in a Lincoln family’s backyard.
Scott Russo says the sheep were grazing on the field behind his house, working as natural lawn mowers.
His two young daughters apparently wanted to get a closer look, so they opened up the back gate – but then in came the whole flock, along with some goats.
It took Russo’s wife jumping up and down on a trampoline, making a lot of noise, to get the flock to leave.
The family says they don’t know how long it will take for the backyard to stop smelling like a barnyard.