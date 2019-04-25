Comments
(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Someone recently took a different take on the nautical term “abandon ship.”
A large boat was dumped along S. Cal Pack and Klein roads in Stockton, near the dead end, according to a statement from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
“We need to work together to keep our community clean,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Deputies are looking for information that would lead them to the boat’s owners.