



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Kitchen, a stand-out restaurant in the Sacramento area, is getting some national praise after it placed 30th on a 24-7 Wall Street Review study of the best restaurants in America.

In order for restaurants to have been considered for the list, they had to have earned a triple-A five-diamond rating, and at least a one-star review on the Michelin guide.

Response to news of the restaurant’s honor was mixed, with some people saying they love the food and the experience, while others saying it didn’t impress them.

Here’s what some of the people who supported The Kitchen’s rating had to say:

Kourtney Wilson: Love the kitchen! Congrats selland’s family! 👏 Mary Ann Sawi: One of my favorite places to go!! Thank you Paul!!! Erik Kastan: Best dining experience I’ve ever had. Nola Odens: Completely Agree! Tri Nguyen: oh that place…it was cool 😌 Marlena Olson: We love the kitchen!!!

Here’s what some people who didn’t share praise for the restaurant had to say: