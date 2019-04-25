  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – An incident that scared a teen enough for her to hide behind a car has neighbors concerned about human trafficking.

Back on April 3, a girl says she was walking on Ulatis Drive, near Leisure Town Road, when she noticed a car following her.

In surveillance video from a neighbor in the area, the girl can be seen hiding behind a parked truck as the suspicious driver apparently tried to get her attention. She then runs off once the driver started to leave.

Now, a second teen has come forward with a similar story.

“I had told him my age and everything and he still wouldn’t leave me alone,” said the 16-year-old. “He was still following me.”

Police say they don’t know for sure if either incident was attempted human trafficking, but are looking for the driver of a dark Pontiac.

