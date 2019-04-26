  • CBS13On Air

AUSTRALIA (CBS) — The Australian government wants to kill two million feral cats by next year — and it wants to do it by airdropping poisonous sausages. There are currently an estimated 2 to 6 million free-roaming cats across the country, and officials say they are threatening native wildlife populations.

