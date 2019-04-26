SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Plans are underway to convert Sacramento’s historic Coca-Cola bottling plant into a hotel.
The Stockton Boulevard facility opened in the 1930s, but has sat vacant since it closed in 2013.
Developers want to retain the front of the brick building with a large window where beverage bottles once flew by. Other parts of the plant will be torn down for the planned five-story hotel, which will have 120 rooms.
The old plant is located right across the street from the UC Davis Medical Center in a neighborhood seeing a lot of new development.
Just south of the plant is the Aggie Square project being championed by UC Davis as an “innovation hub.”
North of the plant, on the corner of Stockton Boulevard and T Street, another long-vacant building is being rebuilt into a mixed-use residential community.