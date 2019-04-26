Filed Under:French Camp, san joaquin county

FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – A San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy didn’t have to go far to arrest a DUI suspect on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says one of their deputies was at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Watters Road in French Camp when a driver struck him.

The deputy’s patrol car after the crash. (Credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy says he noticed the strong smell of an alcohol drink the moment he went over to talk to the driver.

California Highway Patrol officers soon showed up and gave the driver some field sobriety testing. Officers say the driver, 45-year-old Kevin Michael Komara, had a blood-alcohol level well over the legal limit and was arrested.

No one was hurt in the incident, authorities say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s