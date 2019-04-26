Comments
FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – A San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy didn’t have to go far to arrest a DUI suspect on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office says one of their deputies was at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Watters Road in French Camp when a driver struck him.
The deputy says he noticed the strong smell of an alcohol drink the moment he went over to talk to the driver.
California Highway Patrol officers soon showed up and gave the driver some field sobriety testing. Officers say the driver, 45-year-old Kevin Michael Komara, had a blood-alcohol level well over the legal limit and was arrested.
No one was hurt in the incident, authorities say.