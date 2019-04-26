



— An all-inclusive playground for children with disabilities is closer to becoming a reality in Modesto. The organizers behind the “Awesome Spot Playground” reached a major milestone in their fundraising efforts, but more work needs to be done for the project to get off the ground.

“There used to be a couple of playground structures and a nice swing set, slides,” said Modesto mother Rachel Loredo.

Loredo and her 11-year-old son Tommy looked out toward the empty field that used to be a traditional playground at Beyer Community Park. The 30 something-year-old equipment was torn out in the last year because of its level of disrepair.

“It’s kind of sad. It’s such a large playground surrounded by beautiful houses, the high school, and there’s nowhere for the kids to go,” Loredo said.

Her passion to construct a new, all-inclusive playground for children in wheelchairs, walkers and other assistive devices is building.

“It’s life-changing for a lot of children to be able to access a playground that they have no barriers and they can just go play with their friends and family members. They won’t need help accessing pieces of equipment. They can be independent; just be a normal kid,” she said.

Just weeks ago, her family received some encouraging news.

“We recently reached our first million-dollar milestone for the project, which is amazing,” said Loredo.

The donation is thanks, she said, in part to a big boost from the City of Modesto in the form a $92,000 contribution toward the $2.5 million project called “The Awesome Spot Playground.

“It’s one small step for man, one giant roll for mankind,” said her son Tommy.

The funds came on the heels of another $250,000 dollar donation from Stanislaus County.

“The closest inclusive playground is in Salinas or Palo Alto,” said Loredo. “Both of those playgrounds are about a two-hour drive for us so to have this in the Central Valley will be a region-wide playground.”

It’s not just any playground she said.

“I feel like it’s important not only for me but other kids like me,” added Tommy Loredo.

They often joke it’s the Disneyland of playgrounds

“It’s built to be robust so it can handle the weight of children using assistive devices,” said Loredo.

A so-called “inclusive playground” with unique features to make thousands of little one’s dreams come true.

“I’m looking forward to how many kids are going to be happy that it’s finally here,” said Tommy.

That day is getting nearer. The project still has more than a million dollars to go before it can break ground. To make a donation or sponsor a specific feature, you can browse a list at www.theawesomespotplayground.com