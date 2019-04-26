  • CBS13On Air

LINCOLN (CBS13) – A family’s vacation cut short after a fire sparked inside their Lincoln home early Friday morning.

It began as a kitchen fire around 2:30 a.m. on East Sixth Street, off East Avenue.

A family member on scene says his relatives were heading to Oregon for a road trip when flames broke out, forcing them to turn around.

Firefighters say it appears the fire started in the kitchen. Flames were mostly contained to the kitchen.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.

