STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2016 shooting that left a 3-year-old Stockton girl dead.
Back on Sept. 25, 2016, 3-year-old Melanie Martinez was riding in the back seat of a car near Jefferson and Commerce streets when gunfire struck the vehicle. Melanie was hit by the gunfire; she was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The incident prompted an outcry from the community and a $20,000 reward for information.
Thursday, officers arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the shooting.
The suspect, whose name is not being released at this point, is now facing murder and attempted murder charges. He has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
