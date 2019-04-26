Comments
LOCKE (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s office said a body was recovered from the river near Locke around 1:30 p.m. Friday. The recovery happened at River Road and Twin Cities Road.
Officials said a caller observed what appeared to be a body in the river, so Walnut Grove fire responded and recovered the body. According to Mark Van Loben Sels with the Walnut Grove Fire Department, the body appeared to be a male adult who had been in the water for several weeks.
The Sheriff’s department did not have the identity of the deceased. The investigation is now in the hands of the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Officials said the death does not seem suspicious at this time and there are no signs of homicide.