Filed Under:Sacramento News, US Postal Service

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A US Postal Service employee has been charged with stealing packages from the post office she worked at in Sacramento.

Friday, the district attorney’s office announced that a federal grand jury had returned a 10-count indictment against 51-year-old West Sacramento resident Shabina Debbie. She has been charged with embezzlement and theft of mail, as well as possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say Debbie, while working at the Royal Oaks Post Office in Sacramento, stole parcels suspected of containing marijuana that had been set aside for inspectors.

Between January 2018 and January 2019, more than 100 packages went missing at the post office.

Back in February, prosecutors say Debbie was found to be in possession of marijuana.

Debbie faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

