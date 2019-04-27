Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke arrives in California on Saturday for the first time since announcing his candidacy.
O’Rourke has scheduled stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco over the weekend.
On Monday, O’Rourke will tour Modesto Junior College and participate in a junior college roundtable.
The events in Modesto are not open to the public.