MODESTO (CBS13) — Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke arrives in California on Saturday for the first time since announcing his candidacy.

O’Rourke has scheduled stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco over the weekend.

ALSO: West Sacramento Mayor Helps Launch Presidential Campaign For Pete Buttigieg

On Monday, O’Rourke will tour Modesto Junior College and participate in a junior college roundtable.

The events in Modesto are not open to the public.

