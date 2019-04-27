Comments
SUNNYVALE (CBS13) — The FBI says it has opened a federal hate crime investigation into last week’s pedestrian crash in Sunnyvale.
The agency sent a brief alert to the media Saturday evening, without providing any more information.
Former Sacramento State student and Army war veteran Isaiah Peoples targeted his victims because he thought they were Muslim, according to police.
He was arrested Tuesday night after speeding through an intersection and crashing his Toyota Corolla into a tree.
Peoples is an auditor for the Department of Defense in Mountain View, said his mother, Leevell Peoples of Sacramento.