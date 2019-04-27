Filed Under:hazmat, police, Sacramento, Sacramento News, Tahoe Park


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police have detained one person in Tahoe Park following a welfare check call that turned into a hazardous material situation.

It happened in the 5900 block of 15th Avenue.

Hazardous material find

Police say they located potentially dangerous equipment and material.

We will update this story when we get more information.

