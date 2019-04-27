SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Following the shooting at a Synagogue in Poway, police have increased patrols at some synagogues in the Sacramento area.

The Sacramento Jewish Federation is having its annual Holocaust commemoration at B’nai Israel Sunday. The president of the organization, Deborah Gonzalez, tells CBS 13 she has been in touch with police and there will be extra security at the event.

“It just shows that our work isn’t done. There’s still hate out there, there are still people who want to stamp out Jews, whatever their motivation is,” she said,

The Poway shooting comes at a very sensitive time for the Jewish community.

“I was shocked. I was saddened. I was angry. I couldn’t believe here it is happening again,” said Rabbi Jason Gwasdoff. He’s Rabbi at Temple Israel in Stockton.

Police are increasing patrols near his synagogue. On a day that was supposed to be relaxing and celebratory for the Jewish community, instead, they are grieving.

“There’s a bit of irony, sad irony that this happened on the eighth day of Passover. The theme of Passover is redemption,” Gwasdoff said.

Gwasdoff said now is the time for people of all faiths or no faith to promote tolerance.

“It feels like our world is increasingly polarized and sadly increasingly violent….we have to find partners. We have to find government leaders and fellow people of faith who will work together to try and turn this around,” Gwasdoff said.