Comments
CONTRA COSTA (CBS13) — A jury in Martinez has found 36-year-old Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson guilty of murder in a crash that killed two children in June of 2107.
CONTRA COSTA (CBS13) — A jury in Martinez has found 36-year-old Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson guilty of murder in a crash that killed two children in June of 2107.
The crash happened on Highway 4 at the Solano Way offramp.
ALSO: Suspect Detained In Hit-And-Run That Killed 2
Wilson was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, one count of felony DUI causing death or great bodily injury, and one count of felony hit and run causing death or great bodily injury.
A five-year-old boy and ten-year-old boy died in that crash.