Filed Under:Arrest, contra costa, Crash, fatal, murder


CONTRA COSTA (CBS13) — A jury in Martinez has found 36-year-old Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson guilty of murder in a crash that killed two children in June of 2107.

The crash happened on Highway 4 at the Solano Way offramp.

ALSO: Suspect Detained In Hit-And-Run That Killed 2

Wilson was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, one count of felony DUI causing death or great bodily injury, and one count of felony hit and run causing death or great bodily injury.

A five-year-old boy and ten-year-old boy died in that crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s