SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Coroner has released the name of a bicyclist who died on Tuesday after his bike collided with a car in South Sacramento.

It happened on Elder Creek Road near Stockton Boulevard.

The Coroner says the name is 61-year-old Tab Sinatra Jones.

The impact of the crash was so severe the bicycle became embedded in the windshield of the car.

