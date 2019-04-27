Comments
RIPON (CBS13) — Police in Ripon say they’ve arrested 18-year-old Aretino Antonitas in connection with a drug deal gone bad.
Officer say Antonitas was part of a group of people that met late Tuesday night on Ripona Aveney to participate in the sale of a marijuana smoking device.
But they say Antonitas tried to rob the people he was meeting. He reportedly opened fire, hitting a nearby home.
Antonitas is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and conspiracy to commit a crime.