(CNN) — President Donald Trump tweeted support for a controversial football player Saturday.
He congratulated Nick Bosa for being picked number two in the NFL draft.
Trump also wrote, “always stay true to yourself.”
That could be in reference to some of Bosa’s previous tweets, including support for the President, and one where he called Colin Kaepernick a “clown.”
Kaepernick started the movement of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, which Trump has spoken out against.
Bosa has since apologized for that tweet and deleted it.
Bosa also got attention in the past for tweeting criticisms of Beyonce and the film Black Panther.
He deleted those tweets but did not apologize for them.
Bosa told ESPN he “had to” delete them because he knew he might end up in San Francisco.
He was right about that. The San Francisco 49ers drafted him.
