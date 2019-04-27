  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMMade in Hollywood
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arrest, murder, police, Stockton, Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton are investigating two homicides that took place on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the first at 6:39 p.m. on the 2300 block of East Washington.

They say 23-year-old Damar Pittman killed a 66-year-old man he lived with.

Homicide suspect in Stockton

Pittman was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

ALSO: 18-Year-Old Arrested In 2016 Stockton Shooting That Killed 3-Year-Old Girl

Just eight minutes later, police responded to a call of a person shot near Harrison Street and Delhi Avenue.

They found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police have not named a suspect in that crime yet.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s