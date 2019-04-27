Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton are investigating two homicides that took place on Friday evening.
Officers responded to the first at 6:39 p.m. on the 2300 block of East Washington.
They say 23-year-old Damar Pittman killed a 66-year-old man he lived with.
Pittman was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
Just eight minutes later, police responded to a call of a person shot near Harrison Street and Delhi Avenue.
They found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.
Police have not named a suspect in that crime yet.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.