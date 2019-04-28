Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Chaos erupted Saturday night at the Sacramento music venue Ace of Spades on R Street.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Chaos erupted Saturday night at the Sacramento music venue Ace of Spades on R Street.
Police broke up concert-goers after a fight broke out in the venue while Vallejo’s SOB X RBE was on stage.
ALSO: Sacramento’s Ace Of Spades Will Become House Of Blues After LiveNation Acquisition
No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
Police also forced people on the block surrounding the venue to leave the area.