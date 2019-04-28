Filed Under:Ace of Spades, concert, Fight, Sacramento


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Chaos erupted Saturday night at the Sacramento music venue Ace of Spades on R Street.

Police broke up concert-goers after a fight broke out in the venue while Vallejo’s SOB X RBE was on stage.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Police also forced people on the block surrounding the venue to leave the area.

 

