SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is behind bars on three felony charges after a Saturday night standoff at a house on Estes Way in Sacramento.
Police say it all started when 34-year-old Roddy Martinez poured lighter fluid over a fence, onto a small child.
When officers arrived to investigate, Martinez barricaded himself in his home with a knife, they say.
After unsuccessfully negotiating with Martinez, SWAT officers reportedly used chemical agents on the home, forcing Martinez to exit.
Police say Martinez attempted to run and was ultimately apprehended by a K9.
He is facing charges of:
- felony assault with caustic chemicals
- felony endangering life or health of a child
- felony probation violation
- misdemeanor resisting a police officer
The child involved in the incident was not injured.