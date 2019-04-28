Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police in Sacramento say they responded to a welfare check of a man in Tahoe Park and ended up arresting him for attempted possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
35-year-old David Wolpert was arrested at his apartment on the 5900 block of 15th Avenue.
Police say he was in possession of potentially dangerous materials, chemicals, and equipment. Officers evacuated several nearby units while the Explosive Ordnance Detail responded.
Investigators say there were no specific threats against any specific person or place.
They also say they have not located any explosives.
If anyone has any information on the case, police ask you to call (916) 808-5471.