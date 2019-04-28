  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMSecrets to Indoor Grilling!
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMOpen House
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arrest, hazmat, Sacramento, Tahoe Park


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police in Sacramento say they responded to a welfare check of a man in Tahoe Park and ended up arresting him for attempted possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

35-year-old David Wolpert was arrested at his apartment on the 5900 block of 15th Avenue.

ALSO: Sacramento Man Rescued After Falling Off Cliff Near Santa Barbara

Police say he was in possession of potentially dangerous materials, chemicals, and equipment. Officers evacuated several nearby units while the Explosive Ordnance Detail responded.

Investigators say there were no specific threats against any specific person or place.

They also say they have not located any explosives.

If anyone has any information on the case, police ask you to call (916) 808-5471.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s