STOCKTON (CBS13) — New video shows crews training in the Truckee River to rescue people caught in the fast-moving waters. With so much snow melt, they’re expecting more close calls this season.

With the boating season here Sheriff Departments in the area are taking extra precautions to make sure the season will be safe for everyone.

The San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Department is reminding everyone that with all the summer fun comes a big responsibility when on the water

Deputies have already arrested a 31-year-old man for boating under the influence after his boat began taking on water near Louis Park.

They remind boaters that alcohol and boats don’t mix, life jackets should always be on board, and with spring they warn of other dangers in the water

“Right now, there are a lot of objects in the water,” says Deputy Joe Silva, referencing logs in the water. “Those objects are out there. I was out there today and came across several of them”

Those hazards really become problematic when boating at dusk and at night.

Deputies will be doing regular patrols this season and say boaters that don’t know the rules should educate themselves